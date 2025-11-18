Review: ‘Enron’ turns a financial collapse into a scathing critique

From Oct. 20 to Nov. 23, playwright Lucy Prebble and director Kyle Haden are resurrecting the infamous 2001 collapse of the billion-dollar energy company Enron in Quantum Theatre’s sharply stylized 2025 production of “Enron.” With great spectacle and characters, this play probes the mechanisms of American capitalism and fraud, highlighting its catastrophic consequences.

Going in, I knew about as much as that brief summary. This billion-dollar scandal unfolded about two decades before I was old enough to follow the news, and this particular political and financial context has always felt like a blurry adult world I’m not meant to touch. Before Friday, Nov. 14, I knew close to nothing about stocks, insider trading or how a corporation could implode so dramatically. So I took my seat with a fair amount of hesitancy, bracing myself for two hours and 15 minutes of jargon-heavy confusion.

To my surprise and great relief, “Enron” refused to drown its audience in too many technicalities. Instead, it builds understanding through vivid physical symbolism, replacing what could have been unbearable exposition with highly theatrical metaphors. When trading was good, the stage erupted into a chaotic flash mob of dancers in business attire, swarming the office with the elation of a rising market. When the unethical business practices crept in, actors dressed as raptors stalked the feet of the company’s executives, an embodiment of the incriminating documents that would be the business’ downfall. These stylistic choices make the financial concepts of this story digestible and exhilarating.

Another quality that greatly eased my anxieties going in was knowing that playwright Lucy Prebble also wrote for the 2018 Emmy-winning show “Succession.” As a fan of the show, I hoped for the same razor-sharp dialogue and compelling character work in the play. While obviously different in medium and story, if you’re looking for a theatrical version of “Succession,” “Enron” is probably the closest you will get.

Both Prebble’s comedy-drama work and this 2010 play — though revived in 2025 by Haden — delve into America’s richest corporations from the inside, spotlighting the CEOs, CFOs, corporate lawyers and spokespeople. In “Enron,” we follow newly appointed CEO Jeffrey Skilling (Joseph McGranaghan) from his rise in a new position to his indictment on 19 different charges. To mask massive losses, Skilling lied about the company’s profitability, encouraging investors to buy more stock. As Enron’s internal collapse became public knowledge, the company went bankrupt, tarnishing the reputations of those at the top while devastating the livelihoods of thousands of employees.

In perhaps its truest “Succession” fashion, the characters of “Enron” are unapologetically morally volatile. Brimming with self interest, betrayal and opportunism, they are the archetypal self-preserving millionaires.

One actor who delivers a particularly provocative performance is Christine Webber’s character Claudia Roe, the play’s only named female character. In keeping with the “Succession” parallels, Claudia occupies the Siobhan Roy-like role as a woman navigating a morally bankrupt corporate world with intelligence and ambition. Both Shiobhan and Claudia are constrained by gendered expectations — by other characters, yes, but also by the audience. Claudia’s character highlights a unique challenge in writing female characters in ethically compromised environments. While male characters can often be evil or act selfishly, they manage to evade audience scrutiny by maintaining a perception of charm or humor. But a woman who makes morally ambiguous choices risks being read as either a villainous she-devil or the naïve victim to it all.

Enter the Claudias and Siobhans, who attempt to fill a third option — the complex female character. Claudia is a willing and benefitting participant in an exploitative business, yet she also faces personal consequences that feel far heavier than those meted out to her male colleagues. It is only Claudia who is laid off in a disproportionately humiliating fashion, a punishment that I believe reflects the audience’s heightened expectations for the only woman in the story to “do the right thing.”

Still, the play makes it clear that Claudia is not too much of a victim to solely root for. I couldn’t help but feel a bit uneasy when the play’s most biting lines of sexism came from her own mouth. It is Claudia who compares Skilling to a “high school girl” for tracking his romantic affairs. In a moment of frustration where Skilling had a loud outburst, it is Claudia who barks, “And I thought I was the only woman in the room.” Not to mention, her affair with Skilling, conducted with full awareness of his marriage and children, further complicates any audience sympathy. I wonder if these choices are deliberate, to ensure that we see Claudia as fully human and accountable for her actions. It’s instinctual to want to see the only marginalized character succeed, so maybe these are Prebble’s attempts to ensure that we don’t like her too much. Still, they underline the particular difficulty that comes with crafting a nuanced female character in a male-dominated, ethically fraught corporate world.

I imagine it’s no easy feat to end a story of such magnitude, with the second act weaving together 9/11, a fraud trial and a funeral. Yet, I found the conclusion of “Enron” to be well-executed and unexpectedly satisfying. What struck me most — aside from the long-overdue legal comeuppance for the criminals — was a quieter but far more human moment. At Ken Lay’s funeral, long after the major players have been charged, Skilling is forced to stand before some of the thousands of working-class people he laid off. He doesn’t just have to see them, but he has to hear from them. Two former employees, one with a family and one with retirement plans, confront him directly. They scream in his face. They spit at his feet. They tell him precisely what he took from them and how he completely destroyed their futures, while he has no choice but to sit through it.

Rarely do we see corporate villains face the consequences of their greed in such visceral, personal items. It’s not the sterile accountability of a prison cell or the anticlimactic house arrest, but the raw rage of people whose lives he ruined. In a play full of spectacle and metaphor, I found that moment of grounded reckoning may have been the most powerful of all.