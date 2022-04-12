Pitt ballet club closes spring semester with Bellefield Hall show

A crowd of family and friends filed into Bellefield Hall auditorium early Sunday evening to watch the ballet club’s final spring performance.

Students performed a variety of dances, including pieces from “Cinderella” and “Giselle,” as well as more contemporary pieces like a partner dance to “Blue Suede Shoes” by Elvis Presley. Split into two acts, students performed ballet in the first act and a mix of dance styles — including contemporary and tap — in the second.

After the show, the club swarmed the stage to applaud graduating seniors, including club president Danielle Shermock. Each senior was gifted a bouquet of flowers as a sendoff for their final performance as a Pitt dancer. Walking off stage, parents and friends greeted dancers with hugs and congratulations.

According to its website, the club is entirely run by students, offers free classes and welcomes dancers of all skill levels, from beginner to advanced. They perform two shows a year, one in the fall and one in the spring, which are also entirely student choreographed. While any club member can participate in performances, students must complete one performance with the club before they can apply to choreograph.

Students interested in joining can contact the club at [email protected] to join the email list.