First-year defender Olivia Lee (20) defends the ball during the game against Virginia Tech at the Ambrose Urbanic Field on Thursday night.
First-year defender Olivia Lee (20) defends the ball during the game against Virginia Tech at the Ambrose Urbanic Field on Thursday night.
Nate Yonamine | Senior Staff Photographer

Photos: Pitt women’s soccer beats Virginia Tech 2-1

The Pitt Panthers defeated Virginia Tech 2-1 at the Ambrose Urbanic Field on Thursday night.
By Nate Yonamine, Senior Staff Photographer
1:24 am
DSC_3937
Gallery7 Photos
Nate Yonamine | Senior Staff Photographer
First-year defender Olivia Lee (20) defends the ball during the game against Virginia Tech at the Ambrose Urbanic Field on Thursday night.

About the Contributor
Nate Yonamine, Senior Staff Photographer
My name is Nate Yonamine and I am a senior psychology major. I love photographing performing arts, astrophotography, and sports.

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in