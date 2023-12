A crowd of over 150 Pittsburgh healthcare workers, community members and students gathered together at Schenley Plaza on Friday evening for a vigil honoring the more than 264 Palestinian healthcare workers who have died in Gaza. Attendees of the vigil called for a “re-entry of vital humanitarian aid and demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire.”

More than 150 people gather to honor the names of Palestinian healthcare workers killed by the Israeli military response in Gaza at a public vigil in Schenley Plaza on Friday.