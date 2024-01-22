Photos: “We’re All in This Together” – 24-hour production of “High School Musical Jr.”

By Ethan Shulman, Pamela Smith, Bronco York, Alex Jurkuta, and Kaylee Uribe
January 22, 2024
Austin James (Troy Bolton) and TyMariya Moss (Gabriella Montez) rehearse a scene in Randall Theatre on Saturday morning.
Austin James (Troy Bolton) and TyMariya Moss (Gabriella Montez) rehearse a scene in Randall Theatre on Saturday morning.
Bronco York | Staff Photographer

Musical Theatre Club at Pitt, Redeye Theatre Project, and USITT at Pitt joined forces to learn, rehearse and perform “High School Musical Jr.” in 24 hours.

 

Thursday: Auditions

Before the 24-hour countdown, student leaders of the show held principal auditions Thursday evening in the basement of the Cathedral of Learning.

Audition judges react as an actor (Nate Feldman) begins to do the worm on Thursday night. Left to right: choreographer Alyssa Novel, stage manager Colin Eccher, assistant director Samuel Couch, director Patrick Francis, music director Caroline McEligot, music director Lucia Troiano. (Alex Jurkuta | Staff Photographer)
Austin James auditions for the role of Troy Bolton by singing his rendition of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” from the perspective of Troy Bolton on Thursday night. (Alex Jurkuta | Staff Photographer)

Friday: Rehearsals

As the 24-hour timer began Friday evening, the Randall Theatre and basement of the Cathedral of Learning hosted a flurry of choreography, blocking and running lines.

Cast members rehearse “We’re All in This Together” on Friday night. (Pamela Smith | Contributing Editor)
Mike Puthumana (Chad Danforth) kneels before Austin James (Troy Bolton) during rehearsals on Friday night. (Pamela Smith | Contributing Editor)

Saturday: Final Touches

All participating students are busy putting final touches on the production throughout the morning and afternoon. Students in Cathy assembled props and costumes, while others backstage dialed in AV equipment. Actors, directors and choreographers practiced scenes before their evening performance for the Pitt community.

Austin James (Troy Bolton) and TyMariya Moss (Gabriella Montez) rehearse a scene in Randall Theatre on Saturday morning. (Bronco York | Staff Photographer)
Claire Stemmer dances to a scene from High School Musical 2 while making props and decorations on Saturday morning. (Bronco York | Staff Photographer)
Kyra Patenaude, Sound Board Operator (back), and Kylie Wilson, Sound Designer (front), laugh along with the cast during the final run-through of the show on Saturday afternoon. (Ethan Shulman | Visual Editor)
Austin James (Troy Bolton), TyMariya Moss (Gabriella Montez), and Randy Miller (Kelsi Nielsen) rehearse during the final run-through of the show on Saturday afternoon. (Ethan Shulman | Visual Editor)
Kaitlyn Clougherty, assistant stage manager, reads along with the actors during the final run-through of the show on Saturday afternoon. (Ethan Shulman | Visual Editor)
The production crew of “High School Musical Jr.” poses for a photo in the tech booth of the Randall Theatre. Left to right: Kylie Wilson, Kyra Patenaude, Colin Eccher, Patrick Lovenguth, Audrey Claire, and Lynn Slutsky. (Ethan Shulman | Visual Editor)

Saturday: The Finale

As the 24-hour timer expired, the Pitt community watched the performance of “High School Musical Jr.” in the Randall Theatre on Saturday evening.

Members of the Pitt community await the start of the show in Randall Theatre on Saturday night. (Kaylee Uribe | Staff Photographer)
Cast members strike a pose during the performance on Saturday night. (Kaylee Uribe | Staff Photographer)
The entire acting cast of “High School Musical Jr.” poses on stage following their final run-through before the performance on Saturday afternoon. (Ethan Shulman | Visual Editor)

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in