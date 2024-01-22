Photos: “We’re All in This Together” – 24-hour production of “High School Musical Jr.”

Musical Theatre Club at Pitt, Redeye Theatre Project, and USITT at Pitt joined forces to learn, rehearse and perform “High School Musical Jr.” in 24 hours.

Thursday: Auditions

Before the 24-hour countdown, student leaders of the show held principal auditions Thursday evening in the basement of the Cathedral of Learning.

Friday: Rehearsals

As the 24-hour timer began Friday evening, the Randall Theatre and basement of the Cathedral of Learning hosted a flurry of choreography, blocking and running lines.

Saturday: Final Touches

All participating students are busy putting final touches on the production throughout the morning and afternoon. Students in Cathy assembled props and costumes, while others backstage dialed in AV equipment. Actors, directors and choreographers practiced scenes before their evening performance for the Pitt community.

Saturday: The Finale

As the 24-hour timer expired, the Pitt community watched the performance of “High School Musical Jr.” in the Randall Theatre on Saturday evening.