Photos: Pitt Dance Marathon raises $357,084.52 for UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

Pitt Dance Marathon, a student-led philanthropic organization at the University of Pittsburgh, hosted a roughly 10-hour dance marathon this Saturday in the Charles L. Cost Sports Center in celebration of their yearlong fundraising efforts.
The organization raises money to benefit UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, which is a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. Color-coordinated teams, which included members of the local community, Greek Life and other student organizations, gathered on Saturday to compete in activities throughout the day while making a final fundraising push to cap off the year.
At the end of the event, PDM’s student leaders revealed the total fundraising amount for the year which was $357,084.52. Last year, PDM raised just over $340,000 for UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Decorations line the entryway of the Charles L. Cost Sports Center on Saturday, including posters featuring the names of the kids that were treated at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. (Ethan Shulman | Visual Editor)
A PDM staff member organizes team shirts to be distributed to participants at check-in during Pitt Dance Marathon’s event on Saturday at the Charles L. Cost Sports Center. (Alex Jurkuta | Staff Photographer)
An event participant laughs while exiting the inflatable obstacle course during Pitt Dance Marathon’s event on Saturday at the Charles L. Cost Sports Center. (Alex Jurkuta | Staff Photographer)
Event participants play nine square during Pitt Dance Marathon’s event on Saturday at the Charles L. Cost Sports Center. (Pamela Smith | Contributing Editor)
A “miracle” kid plays dodgeball against Pitt students during Pitt Dance Marathon’s event on Saturday at the Charles L. Cost Sports Center. (Ethan Shulman | Visual Editor)
Event participants joke around with a staff member dressed in costume as a character from the video game “Among Us” during Pitt Dance Marathon’s event on Saturday at the Charles L. Cost Sports Center. (Pamela Smith | Contributing Editor)
An event participant plays football during Pitt Dance Marathon’s event on Saturday at the Charles L. Cost Sports Center. (Pamela Smith | Contributing Editor)
PDM’s Morale Team performs a dance at the top of every hour throughout Pitt Dance Marathon’s event on Saturday at the Charles L. Cost Sports Center. (Bhaskar Chakrabarti | Staff Photographer)
PDM staff members dance on stage with a “miracle” kid during Pitt Dance Marathon’s event on Saturday at the Charles L. Cost Sports Center. (Pamela Smith | Contributing Editor)
Pitt Dance Ensemble performs its hip hop routine on stage during Pitt Dance Marathon’s event on Saturday at the Charles L. Cost Sports Center. (Alex Jurkuta | Staff Photographer)
PDM’s Morale Team performs its dance wearing capes to mark the beginning of the themed “superhero hour” during Pitt Dance Marathon’s event on Saturday at the Charles L. Cost Sports Center. (Ethan Shulman | Visual Editor)
Students from Pitt To The Point assist with filming and live production during Pitt Dance Marathon’s event on Saturday at the Charles L. Cost Sports Center. (Pamela Smith | Contributing Editor)
DJ Raini leads event participants in dancing during “Rave Hour” at Pitt Dance Marathon’s event on Saturday at the Charles L. Cost Sports Center. (Bhaskar Chakrabarti | Staff Photographer)
Event participants dance during “Rave Hour” at Pitt Dance Marathon’s event on Saturday at the Charles L. Cost Sports Center. (Ethan Shulman | Visual Editor)
Sean Dobos, PDM’s director of membership, dances with a fellow staff member during “Rave Hour” at Pitt Dance Marathon’s event on Saturday at the Charles L. Cost Sports Center. (Ethan Shulman | Visual Editor)
Event participants form a circle for the traditional “Circle of Hope Ceremony” near the end of Pitt Dance Marathon’s event on Saturday at the Charles L. Cost Sports Center. (Ethan Shulman | Visual Editor)
Pitt Dance Marathon reveals their fundraising total for the year of $357,084.52 to benefit UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. (Bhaskar Chakrabarti | Staff Photographer)
PDM’s executive board reacts to the reveal of the grand fundraising total of $357,084.52 to benefit UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. (Ethan Shulman | Visual Editor)