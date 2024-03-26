Photos: Pitt Dance Marathon raises $357,084.52 for UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

Pitt Dance Marathon, a student-led philanthropic organization at the University of Pittsburgh, hosted a roughly 10-hour dance marathon this Saturday in the Charles L. Cost Sports Center in celebration of their yearlong fundraising efforts.

The organization raises money to benefit UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, which is a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. Color-coordinated teams, which included members of the local community, Greek Life and other student organizations, gathered on Saturday to compete in activities throughout the day while making a final fundraising push to cap off the year.

At the end of the event, PDM’s student leaders revealed the total fundraising amount for the year which was $357,084.52. Last year, PDM raised just over $340,000 for UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.