Mike Dolinger: the impactful advisor behind Pitt Dance Marathon

As Pitt Dance Marathon (PDM) celebrates its 10th anniversary, Mike Dolinger, the organization’s longest standing and lead advisor, has been involved for over six years guiding the largest student-run group at Pitt with over 90 members. Under his leadership, PDM has raised over $30,000 annually and $400,000 just this year for the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

“PDM has a very special place in my heart,” Dolinger said. “I’ve seen so many times where I feel like maybe they’re gonna bite off more than they can chew, and they’ve proven me wrong. Every single year, there’s always a new idea. They never say, let’s just do what we did last year and be done with it. They’re always looking for new ideas and ways to increase involvement and participation.”

Dolinger has spent his entire career in student support jobs within higher education and joined Pitt in 2018. He currently serves as the Director of Student Services and Engagement for the School of Public Health.

“I was a student leader when I was in college. When you get involved in a student organization, you realize that you’re gaining some valuable skills like teamwork and communication,” Dolinger said. “So I work through the positive development of students and be the person that they can come to when they need somebody.”

In his role, Dolinger balances directorial responsibilities with student engagement initiatives to better support Pitt students.

“There’s the administrative side where I try to streamline forms, paperwork and student records,” Dolinger said. “But then my other side is the engagement side, where I like to focus on mental health, self-care and resiliency, so I provide a lot of programming that finds ways for students to engage with each other and build a community here at the school.”

Beyond his official duties, he also supports student organizations like PDM. Dolinger joined PDM after Student Affairs sent out an email recruiting volunteers.

Megan Reynaert is a junior health services major and the executive secretary of PDM. Reynaert describes Dolinger as someone who is their first point of contact for anything PDM need within the university

“He has his own passion for PDM and helping us,” Reynaert said. “He brought his daughter to our fashion show last night. He truly cares about us as students and wants to see us succeed, personally and within the organization.”

PDM is the largest student-run philanthropic organization here at Pitt, they plan events to raise funds and awareness for children’s hospitals in Pittsburgh.”

“It’s not a one-day thing. They do this all year long, through things like fashion shows or kickball,” Dolinger said. . “And it all culminates with the big day which this year is March 29 over at the Cost Sports Center, where 10 hour long Dance Marathon will provide activities for people to dance at and things to do. More than a thousand students show up for this.”

Samara Dunlap, the hospital advisor for PDM, is responsible for collaborating with Foundation staff and volunteers.

“I can’t speak enough to the impact, because it’s going to the greatest needs of the hospital. As they do this every year, it’s making a huge impact,” Dunlap said.

PDM’s fundraising goes to the fund that supports the hospital’s needs which change every year, it can range from finding cures and research or patient services like paying medical bills or food and clothes.

Dunlap explained that a bed and an IV pole — the actual medicine — are covered by insurance and the hospital itself, and anything else that makes it looks like a children’s hospital such as paintings, toys and stuffed animals are covered by donations.

“All of these little things that we do that make it seem just a little less scary and a little less intimidating,” said Dunlap. “Those things one by one that don’t seem like such a big deal that make up the difference between an adult hospital and a children’s hospital. We wouldn’t be able to do those things without donations from organizations like PDM.”

As a parent of two kids, Dolinger sees PDM differently because of his personal experience of being a father of two kids, Dolinger’s kids spent a lot of time at the children’s hospital.

“So to me, I’ve seen what these funds go to and what kind of initiatives at children’s hospitals, and it’s really amazing,” said Dolinger. “My daughter is very anxious about any kind of medical professional, but the things they can provide for her, I see firsthand how this money PDM raised goes to that.”

Dolinger stresses the importance of getting more people involved, including graduate students, staff and community members.

“We are a 1,000% inclusive environment, and we get anyone who wants to get involved in any way, which doesn’t have to be students,” Dolinger said. “They can be a fundraiser and they want to put it out on their social media or ask their family to donate. I put it out on Facebook, and I have family members who still donate to this every year.”

Dolinger emphasizes that PDM is not a huge commitment of time or resources, but is open to anyone who wants to contribute in any way they can.

“Sometimes people think I don’t have time, or I don’t have money. Every year I say to the students, if you only raise $5 this year, that’s $5 more the children’s hospital had than they had yesterday,” said Dolinger. “But it’s not about finding the person with all the time or the person with the most money to help out. It’s anybody.”