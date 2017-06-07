Interactive crime map May 30 – June 6

Tuesday, May 30, 2017

3:22 p.m. 3900 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated person for disorderly conduct and violating a city ordinance.

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

4:01 a.m. 200 Chesterfield Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated person for simple assault.

3:57 p.m. 3700 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated person for violating a city ordinance by panhandling.

Thursday, June 1, 2017

3:18 p.m. Benedum Hall 3700 O’Hara St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a stolen bicycle.

3:35 p.m. Sennot Square 210 S Bouquet St, Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Pitt police responded to a report of criminal mischief.

Friday, June 2, 2017

1:58 a.m. 3 Robinison St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated person for possession of a small amount of marijuana.

6:29 a.m. 3498 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a female student for driving under the influence.

1:04 p.m. 3600 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated person for possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, June 3, 2017

12:05 a.m. Bates St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated person for possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct.

12:40 a.m. 100 Atwood St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a male student for carrying an open container of alcohol in public.

3:00 a.m. McKee Pl, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a male student for underage drinking.

6:15 p.m. Sennot Square 210 S Bouquet St, Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Pitt police responded to a report of a retail theft.

11:51 p.m. 3900 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated person for simple assault.

Sunday, June 4, 2017

7:23 a.m. 3500 Louisa St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated person for theft by unlawful taking.

2:12 p.m. Posvar Hall 230 S Bouquet St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to an individual’s report of theft of her bicycle.

2:54 p.m. 399 Coltart Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a male student for resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, open lewdness and public drunkenness.

Monday, June 5, 2017

2:26 p.m. 3700 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated person for public drunkenness and carrying an open container of alcohol in public.

2:42 p.m. Petersen Events Center 3719 Terrace St, Pittsburgh, PA 15261. Pitt police responded to a report of theft of a hat.

2:53 p.m. Fitzgerald Field House 3546 Alequippa St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of theft of a hat.

10:13 p.m. 3700 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated person for public drunkenness.

Tuesday, June 6, 2017

7:17 p.m. 100 Atwood St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated person for panhandling.



printPrint