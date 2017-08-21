ICYMI: What you missed over the summer

Mayor Bill Peduto speaks to press after delivering a speech following his victory in Democratic primary in May. (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Visual Editor)

-May 1 – Pitt names Kathleen Blee as new dean of Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences.

-May 16 – Defeating Councilperson Darlene Harris and Reverend John Welch, Mayor Bill Peduto wins the Democratic primary for mayor with nearly 70 percent of Democrats’ votes.

-May 24 – Allegheny County police arrest director of Pitt’s counseling center Ed Michaels on charges of possessing child pornography. Pitt administrators later announced Michaels’ removal from the University’s faculty.

-June 1 – President Donald Trump announces his decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Accords, saying that he was “elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.” Mayor Peduto, along with other elected Democrats in Pittsburgh and Pitt academic staff, respond that the city supported Hillary Clinton during the election and would continue to support the Paris Accords.

-June 11 – The LGBTQ+ community in Pittsburgh celebrates Pride with two pride parades instead of one. The EQT Equality March was hosted downtown and another parade, the so-called “People’s Pride” was organized to protest EQT’s fracking practices.

-June 25 – Bernie Sanders arrives in Pittsburgh to give a speech at a rally against the Republican-sponsored bill in the United States Senate to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

-July 8 – Pitt announces a week-long extension to the winter break for the 2017-2018 academic year, fulfilling a campaign promise made by incoming Student Government Board President Max Kneis.

-July 16 – The Vintage Grand Prix arrives in Oakland for its 35th incarnation. Over 200,000 visitors come to spectate at what is the nation’s largest vintage sports car racing event, giving a boost to some local businesses as well.

-July 17 – Pitt’s Board of Trustees votes to increase the University’s operating budget as well as undergraduate students’ tuition beginning in the fall 2017 semester. In-state students will see their payments increase by $442, while those from outside Pennsylvania will see an $864 leap.

-July 28 – Pitt administrators come out against the proposal to form a graduate student union. “Speaking on behalf of the administration, I have serious concerns that a graduate student union would not be in the best interests of either our students or the broader University,” Pitt Provost Patricia Beeson said in a statement.

-Aug. 5 – A group of Pitt engineering students and recent graduates, calling themselves the “Roc-ettes,” take part in the Red Bull-sponsored Flugtag event at Pittsburgh’s annual Regatta on the Allegheny River.



