Browne out for the season following injury

After sustaining an injury to his arm, Max Browne is out for the remainder of the season. (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Assistant Visual Editor)

Redshirt senior quarterback Max Browne is out for the remainder of the football season after sustaining an injury to his throwing arm Saturday, Oct. 7, in the loss to Syracuse.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi announced the end of Browne’s season Thursday afternoon. Browne underwent surgery Wednesday morning but still ended with a poor prognosis — his season is over.

Browne transferred from USC, where he recorded a pass completion of 62 percent in his three seasons. After coming to Pitt, he had one season of eligibility remaining. Browne started in all of the Panthers’ games, except for the Saturday, Sept. 23, loss to Georgia Tech.

While Browne entered the season as the starting quarterback, his lackluster performance forced Narduzzi to turn to redshirt sophomore Ben DiNucci. Browne and DiNucci alternated as starters, but after Browne’s standout performance against Rice University, it looked as though he had secured the starting position.

However, with Browne out for good DiNucci steps up as first-string quarterback with first-year Kenny Pickett as his backup. Pickett earned playing time in the Syracuse game, recording his first career pass for 13 yards.



