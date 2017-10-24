Quick Zone decreases prices, extends hours

Quick Zone extended its hours to be open 24 hours, seven days a week beginning Oct. 13. (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Assistant Visual Editor)

Quick Zone is extending its hours and dropping its prices after 7-Eleven closed Sept. 28.

Panther Central announced Oct. 13 that Litchfield Towers Quick Zone would be extending its hours from a 24-hour, five-day-a-week schedule to 24 hours, seven days a week, beginning that day.

“Do late-night hunger pangs disrupt your dreams? Now, there’s a solution!” a Panther Central email said. “We hope this change enhances your on-campus dining experience.”

Panther Central sent another email exactly one week later notifying students that prices on some items at Quick Zone would decrease effective Oct. 21. The email also said new items would be offered, including toilet paper and Brillo Pads.

A half gallon of milk at Quick Zone is now $2.69 — the same price it used to cost at 7-Eleven — decreasing from the previous price of $3.09. The price of a Clif Bar decreased from $2.39 to $1.99, the same price it sold for at 7-Eleven. Jif Peanut Butter also decreased in price from $4.79 to to $3.99 at Quick Zone — still $0.20 higher than 7-Eleven sold it for.

The University did not respond to questions Monday about why it decided to make these changes and whether or not additional items would be added to the inventory.

Stephanie Montesino, a first-year administration of justice and anthropology double major, said she frequents Quick Zone, although she used to go to 7-Eleven as well.

“I liked having 7-Eleven,” Montesino said. “I think the prices were relatively the same [as Quick Zone].”

Daniela Krahe, a first-year bioengineering major, goes to Quick Zone and Market To-Go often. She said she usually buys Naked Juice smoothies there.

“That’s mainly what I get. I don’t really get anything else because it is pretty expensive,” Krahe said. “It just stinks ‘cause I get three [smoothies] and they’re like $11.”

A Naked smoothie at Quick Zone currently costs $3.69, $0.20 more than it cost at 7-Eleven when it was open.



