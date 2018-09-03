University announces tailgating limitations for Pitt-PSU game

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Those who planned to arrive early on the North Shore for all-day tailgating festivities preceding the much-anticipated Pitt versus Penn State football game will need to make other plans — the University announced Sunday that parking options will be restricted during certain times to accommodate the traffic influx.

With the Pirates playing a home game at 1:05 and the Panthers’ kickoff — which will take place in front of a sold out Heinz Field crowd — set for 8 p.m., ALCO Parking and the Pittsburgh Police will enforce a no tailgate policy in the area’s parking lots from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Heinz Field Management, the University of Pittsburgh, ALCO Parking and the Pittsburgh Pirates are strongly encouraging fans attending the football game to arrive after 5 p.m., as they will not be permitted into their pre-sold lots until this time.

If fans want to get a head start on tailgating, there are options off the North Shore that will be available before 5 p.m. The Jim Shorkey North and South Lots at PPG Paints Arena will open for tailgating at 1:00 p.m. Saturday for $15 a car, while parking at Station Square, 1st Ave. Garage, Mellon Garage, the Convention Center, Manor Garage, Oxford Garage and Nova Place Garage is also recommended.