University announces tailgating limitations for Pitt-PSU game

A Pittsburgh sports record 69,983 fans showed up at Heinz Field the last time Pitt played Penn State at home. (TPN File Photo)

By Trent Leonard, Sports Editor
September 3, 2018

Those who planned to arrive early on the North Shore for all-day tailgating festivities preceding the much-anticipated Pitt versus Penn State football game will need to make other plans — the University announced Sunday that parking options will be restricted during certain times to accommodate the traffic influx.

With the Pirates playing a home game at 1:05 and the Panthers’ kickoff — which will take place in front of a sold out Heinz Field crowd — set for 8 p.m., ALCO Parking and the Pittsburgh Police will enforce a no tailgate policy in the area’s parking lots from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Heinz Field Management, the University of Pittsburgh, ALCO Parking and the Pittsburgh Pirates are strongly encouraging fans attending the football game to arrive after 5 p.m., as they will not be permitted into their pre-sold lots until this time.

If fans want to get a head start on tailgating, there are options off the North Shore that will be available before 5 p.m. The Jim Shorkey North and South Lots at PPG Paints Arena will open for tailgating at 1:00 p.m. Saturday for $15 a car, while parking at Station Square, 1st Ave. Garage, Mellon Garage, the Convention Center, Manor Garage, Oxford Garage and Nova Place Garage is also recommended.

 

