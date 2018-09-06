The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

Pitt heats up, AC goes down

By Hannah Schneider, Assistant News Editor 12:38 am

Pitt turned down the thermostat in many University buildings at the beginning of fall semester to conserve energy.

Anne Amundson | Staff Photographer

Throughout the past few weeks, temperatures in the Pittsburgh region have climbed over the 90 degree mark, leading many Pittsburgh school districts to dismiss students early. But despite the rising heat, Pitt announced a classroom temperature increase on Aug. 29 as a part of sustainability efforts on campus — thermostats going up and fans slowing down.

 

The University didn’t come to the decision on its own. In an email to faculty and staff, the Facilities Management Division of the University cited Pennsylvania Act 129, which demands a response notification from their electricity supplier as the reason behind cutting back on electric usage. The act, signed into law in October 2008 by former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, is meant to reduce energy consumption and demand by establishing requirements for the state’s seven largest electric distribution companies.

Facilities Management will also be decreasing air conditioning in most Pitt buildings to increase the stability of electric grids, according to the email. Most of the changes won’t affect students and staff.

“In most cases, the changes will be minimal and may not be apparent to building occupants. Critical research areas will not be affected. As always, we encourage students, faculty, and staff to assist with reducing electrical usage by turning off unnecessary lighting and electronics when not in use,” the email said.

Though the statement said changes would be minimal, students and faculty have taken notice to increased temperatures. Chemistry professor Dr. Kazunori Koide took to Twitter to express his frustrations, claiming damage to expensive equipment and compromised safety for students in chemistry labs.

Pitt did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

In the University of Pittsburgh Reddit thread r/Pitt, students speculated the cutbacks could be attributed to Duquesne Light struggling to keep up with demand in the recent high temperatures.

Comment from discussion antone416’s comment from discussion "Pitt Air Conditioning Cutbacks".

Duquesne Light declined to comment.

About the Writer
Hannah Schneider, Assistant News Editor
