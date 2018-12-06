Milk Shake Factory brings legen-dairy desserts to Oakland

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Forbes Avenue is getting a shake-up next semester — a milk shake-up.

The Milk Shake Factory plans to bring its menu of gourmet shakes and chocolates to Oakland in early 2019, according to a Facebook post on the company’s page.

According to Pittsburgh Business Times, the company’s fourth location will be located at 3612 Forbes Ave. in the Iroquois Building. The location will feature new technology, such as digital ordering kiosks.

The chain sells shakes in classic flavors like vanilla, chocolate and strawberry alongside its signature offerings, which include strawberries and waffles, mocha java and pecan caramel. Customers can also choose from a variety of specialty chocolates, truffles and barks.

The Milk Shake Factory began in 1914 as a soda fountain and chocolate shop, and has become a Pittsburgh staple in the South Side and Downtown. The South Side location has become a favorite for many Pitt students. Pittsburgh City Paper readers voted The Milk Shake Factory as having the best milkshake in Pittsburgh in 2017.

The Milk Shake Factory opened its third location in East Liberty last month. Earlier this year, the company announced plans to expand to a total of 25 locations across the country over the next three years, including two more in the Pittsburgh region following the opening of the Oakland location.