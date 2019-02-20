Gallery: 2019 SGB Election
12:29 am
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Zechariah Brown will serve as president of Pitt’s Student Government Board during the 2019-20 school year, after winning 62 percent of the vote against Albert Tanjaya Tuesday.
Brown said he felt “grateful and thankful and overwhelmed” when Katie McLaughlin, chair of SGB’s Elections Committee, read the results at SGB’s Tuesday night meeting.
“I felt like this was so incredibly close. I didn’t know how it was going to go until I heard a name,” Brown said.