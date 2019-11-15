Assault, strangulation charges against Pitt student dismissed

Assault, strangulation charges against Pitt student dismissed

By Emily Wolfe, News Editor
November 14, 2019

Charges of strangulation and assault brought against a Pitt student were dropped at her preliminary hearing Thursday.

Pitt police charged Grace Hall with one count each of simple assault and strangulation after a Nov. 1 incident at Litchfield Tower B involving a male student. Both charges were dismissed at the Thursday hearing by Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Kim Berkeley Clark.

 

