Assault, strangulation charges against Pitt student dismissed
November 14, 2019
Charges of strangulation and assault brought against a Pitt student were dropped at her preliminary hearing Thursday.
Pitt police charged Grace Hall with one count each of simple assault and strangulation after a Nov. 1 incident at Litchfield Tower B involving a male student. Both charges were dismissed at the Thursday hearing by Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Kim Berkeley Clark.
