Police blotter: Dec. 6-Jan. 7

The Pitt News collates and publishes the Pitt police’s media crime log on a weekly basis. Read more here.

Friday, Dec. 6

2:05 p.m. Residence Life reported two students who committed alcohol violations and one student who was in possession of marijuana.

Saturday, Dec. 7

7:58 a.m. An individual reported graffiti painted on the bathroom wall in the Cathedral of Learning.

6:55 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a report of harassment on Louisa Street.

8:10 p.m. A criminal mischief was reported in Trees Hall.

Sunday, Dec. 8

1:00 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police on Allequippa Street. One student was issued a conduct referral.

1:48 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a retail theft on Forbes Avenue.

3:10 p.m. A student reported she left her wallet unattended in the Hillman Library and upon returning she determined money was missing.

Monday, Dec. 9

1:42 a.m. A criminal mischief was reported in the Cathedral of Learning.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

4:38 a.m. An individual reported a theft from a coin-operated vending machine in Brackenridge Hall.

8:28 a.m. A custodian reported damage done to her vehicle on South Bouquet and Sennott Streets.

3:10 p.m. The University Store on Fifth reported a retail theft.

Thursday, Dec. 12

10:58 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a theft on Meyran Avenue.

1:48 p.m. A staff member reported receiving harassing phone calls from an unknown person at the Petersen Events Center.

2:14 p.m. An individual reported a theft by deception at the Cathedral of Learning.

Friday, Dec. 13

9:12 a.m. A staff member reported receiving harassing phone calls at the Petersen Events Center.

10:19 p.m. Pitt police issued conduct referrals to two students in Panther Hall after a campus security authority reported a drug law violation.

Saturday, Dec. 14

11:07 a.m. Pitt police issued a citation for defiant trespass to a non-University affiliate at the Cathedral of Learning.

11:28 p.m. Pitt police arrested a non-University affiliate for driving under the influence at Fifth Avenue and Bellefield Avenue.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Sunday, Dec. 15.

Monday, Dec. 16

10:13 a.m. Residence Life reported five students who committed alcohol violations.

10:34 p.m. A criminal mischief was reported on Terrace Street.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Dec. 17-19.

Friday, Dec. 20

9:11 a.m. Residence Life reported four students who committed alcohol violations.

10:44 a.m. A criminal mischief was reported on Forbes Avenue.

3:32 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation for defiant trespass to a non-University affiliate at the Cathedral of Learning.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Saturday, Dec. 21.

Sunday, Dec. 22

6:28 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a disturbance call of two males carrying firearms.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Monday, Dec. 23.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

1:59 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police with an attempted robbery of an Uber driver on Forbes Avenue. Actors were located and taken into custody.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Wednesday, Dec. 25.

Thursday, Dec. 26

10:40 p.m. Pitt police issued an arrest warrant for a non-University affiliate.

Friday, Dec. 27

9:19 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a burglary on Semple Street.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Saturday, Dec. 28.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Sunday, Dec. 29.

Monday, Dec. 30

10:49 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police and Carlow University police with a road rage incident involving a weapon at Fifth Avenue and University Place. An actor was taken into custody.

2:40 p.m. Pitt police assisted the City police in issuing conduct referrals to five students.

11:42 a.m. Pitt police assisted the City police with a suspicious incident on South Bouquet Street.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

2:10 a.m. Pitt police arrested a non-University affiliate for driving under the influence at the intersection of Forbes Avenue and Schenley Drive.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

8:52 a.m. An individual left their cell phone unattended in the Cathedral of Learning and upon returning it was missing.

Saturday, Jan. 3

5:10 p.m. Pitt police assisted the City police with a burglary on McKee Place.

Sunday, Jan. 4

9:56 p.m. Pitt police issued one citation for public drunkenness on Semple Street to a non-University affiliate.

Monday, Jan. 5

5:24 p.m. Pitt police issued two citations for violating a City ordinance to a non-University affiliate on South Bouquet Street.

8:41 p.m. An individual reported the theft of money and two gift cards from Amos Hall.

Tuesday, Jan. 6

12:02 p.m. A staff member reported that her identity was stolen in the Cathedral of Learning.

1:42 p.m. A student reported fraudulent charges were made on her account.

Wednesday, Jan. 7

8:11 a.m. An individual reported the theft of their bicycle from the Cathedral of Learning.

11:19 a.m. A student reported receiving harassing text messages from an unknown person(s).

3:36 p.m. A small fire that was contained and extinguished was reported in Chevron Science Center.