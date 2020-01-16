Port Authority to host community discussions across county

The Port Authority of Allegheny County announced that it would host a series of public meetings to talk about upcoming projects within the communities that will be affected by them.

The Port Authority of Allegheny County announced that it would host “Public Transit: A Community Discussion,” a series of public meetings to talk about upcoming projects inside of the communities the new programs will affect.

According to a Monday press release, the meetings will focus on the Port Authority’s use of technology, passenger fare policy and other issues it has received from riders. Attendees will also be able to ask the panel questions during the discussion, the email said. The members of the panel have yet to be announced.

Katharine Kelleman, Port Authority’s chief executive officer, said in the release that her goal for the discussions is to develop an understanding of how communities around Pittsburgh are affected by changes to Port Authority policies, as well as allowing citizens to voice their concerns on the upcoming projects.

“We felt it was important to hold these get-togethers now so we can talk about these issues before we make any major decisions,” Kelleman said.

The date and location of each discussion are below.

Jan. 29 from 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Downtown

Feb. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Kingsley Association at 6435 Frankstown Ave. in East Liberty

Feb. 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Millvale Community Center at 416 Lincoln Ave. in Millvale

Feb. 19 in the Monroeville Convention Center Ballroom at 209 Mall Plaza Blvd. in Monroeville

Mar. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m., at the McKeesport Palisades at 100 5th Ave.

Mar. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m., at Pittsburgh Technical College at 1111 McKee Road in Oakdale

Mar. 18 from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Bethel Park Community Center at 5151 Park Ave.

Apr. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Springdale Veterans Association at 1151 Pittsburgh St.

Apr. 23 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Connolly Ballroom of Alumni Hall at 4227 Fifth Ave. in Oakland