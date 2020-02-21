Daigneault leads leads Pitt swimmers through first two days of ACC Championships

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Pitt swimming and diving saw three swimmers and three divers score individually during Thursday’s full day of action at the 2020 ACC Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in North Carolina.

Senior swimmer Valerie Daigneault led the way with an 11th-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley, finishing in 1:58.33 to notch 16 team points for Pitt. The finish marks Daigneault’s fourth straight year scoring points at the meet.

Senior Madelyn Shaffer and sophomore Madison Nalls also combined for six points in the 500-yard freestyle, with Shaffer placing 20th in 4:47.01 and Nalls taking 24th in 4:50.08.

“The seniors really stepped up today,” Pitt head coach John Hargis said in a statement. “Val and Maddie truly led us with their competitive spirit.”

Pitt’s swimming action concluded with its 200-yard freestyle relay of Kate Fuhrmann, Daigneault, Kailyn Swantek and Shaffer finishing eighth in 1:30.40.

Three Panthers also scored on the second full day of springboard diving.

On the women’s 3-meter springboard, sophomores Serena Buchwald (16th, 247.00) and Amy Read (17th, 245.75) combined for 20 team points after contending for the final.

“The divers had a really good day,” Pitt diving coach Katie Hazelton said. “Amy and Serena were so close to advancing to finals.

For the men’s team, first-year Dylan Reed notched points for the second consecutive day, placing 15th with a score of 278.30 on 1-meter springboard to secure 12 points for the Panthers.

Friday’s finals, which include the women’s 100-yard butterfly, 400-yard individual medley, 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard breaststroke, 100-yard backstroke and 400-yard medley relay, will begin at 6 p.m.