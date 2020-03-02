Jackson works out at 2020 NFL Combine

The 2020 NFL Combine is in the books, and for former Pitt cornerback Dane Jackson, little has changed.

The prospect earned a grade of 5.99 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this past weekend, a rating which would relegate most to a lifetime at second-string. But for Jackson that might mean little considering his stellar play on the field at Pitt.

At the Combine itself, Jackson ran a 4.57-second 40-yard dash, boasted a 35-inch vertical jump, and executed a 122-inch broad jump. The 6-foot, 187-pound cornerback prospect also ran a 7.070-second three cone drill and a 4.27-second 20-yard shuttle. All in all, Jackson fell around the middle of the pack compared to most corners. While he did not stand out in any way, most scouts consider him to have solid potential as a back-up.

“His instincts and ball skills should help him in man or zone, but some scouts question his ability to stick with NFL release quickness and recover deep if beaten,” NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein said. “He plays a confident, competitive brand of football and could become a solid NFL backup.”

However, as mentioned above, Jackson has proven himself to be more talented than his NFL Combine grade suggests. He improved his draft stock immensely as the lone Pitt representative at the 2020 senior bowl, reportedly catching the eyes of scouts from the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants. Jackson also caught attention last season with a red-hot stat line, allowing fewer yards per game than any other draft-eligible cornerback.

All things considered, Jackson will likely be drafted. He has been ranked anywhere from the 15th- to 19th-best corner in this year’s class and Pitt fans can anticipate him going in about the fourth to sixth round.