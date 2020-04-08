SGB announces approval of new allocations chair Aboli Kesbhat

Aboli Kesbhat will serve as SGB allocations committee chair for the 2020-21 academic year.

Student Government Board President Zechariah Brown kicked off the Tuesday night public meeting by announcing the newly appointed SGB allocations committee chair for the 2020-21 academic year, Aboli Kesbhat.

Kesbhat, a sophomore neuroscience and psychology major, is taking over for previous chair Ben King, who will serve on SGB next year.

Kesbhat said after serving on the committee for two years, she was excited to further the committee’s mission as the next allocations chair.

“I hope to make the allocations process more consumable, such that all students, each with their diverse contributions to the Pitt experience, feel as though they have access to the funds necessary to manifest their ideas,” Kesbhat said after the meeting.

During the President’s Report, Brown discussed the Student Emergency Assistance Fund in more detail, stating that only full-time Pitt students with demonstrated financial hardship were eligible to apply.

Students can apply for a grant from the fund to cover expenses such as medical necessities, food insecurity and unexpected travel expenses. The maximum allocations request that can be made by a student is $600.

Additionally, Brown encouraged students to be as detailed and comprehensive as possible when applying and submitting documentation, and reminded students of the committee’s response time.

“The response time has been moved to 72 hours to allow the committee the appropriate amount of time to give each application the time that it deserves,” Brown said.

Brown concluded the online meeting by reminding students to reach out to either him or the board with any comments, questions or concerns, and reminded students to take care of themselves during this transition to remote learning amidst finals week.

“Focus on your health, your happiness and your well-being more than anything at this time,” said Brown.