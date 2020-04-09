So you think you know about alcohol
April 8, 2020
Think you know about beer and wine? Test your knowledge here!
Which of these is not an ingredient in a Long Island iced tea?
Wrong!
What do you call a shot of whiskey chased with orange juice?
Wrong!
True or False: A “buck” refers to any drink containing ginger ale or ginger beer.
Wrong!
What year was the first corkscrew patented?
Wrong!
What did Dom Perignon invent in the 17th century?
Wrong!
True or False: A Margarita and a Screwdriver traditionally feature the same type of alcohol.
Wrong!
What is considered to be the oldest alcohol in the world?
Wrong!
In 2009 the Iron City Beer brewery, previously located in Lawrenceville, moved to a brewery in Latrobe that once produced which beer?
Wrong!
How many pounds of grapes are used to produce the average bottle of wine?
Wrong!
True or False: In American convention, “proof” is equivalent to double the percentage of alcohol in a spirit.
Wrong!
In what year was Absinthe, a potent, green liquor popular in 19th century France, allowed for sale again in the United States after it was banned in 1912?
Wrong!
True or False: “Oenophile” is the word that means “lover of wine.”
Wrong!
According to letters he wrote to his publisher, Ernest Hemingway bragged about what?
Wrong!
What flavors the liquor chambord?
Wrong!
Leave a comment.
Delilah Bourque is a senior English Writing major with a concentration in fiction and a certificate in public and professional writing. She started as...