So you think you know about alcohol

What flavors the liquor chambord?

Owning the most expensive Vermouth in the world

According to letters he wrote to his publisher, Ernest Hemingway bragged about what?

True or False: “Oenophile” is the word that means “lover of wine.”

In what year was Absinthe, a potent, green liquor popular in 19th century France, allowed for sale again in the United States after it was banned in 1912?

True or False: In American convention, “proof” is equivalent to double the percentage of alcohol in a spirit.

How many pounds of grapes are used to produce the average bottle of wine?

What is considered to be the oldest alcohol in the world?

True or False: A Margarita and a Screwdriver traditionally feature the same type of alcohol.

What did Dom Perignon invent in the 17th century?

What year was the first corkscrew patented?

True or False: A “buck” refers to any drink containing ginger ale or ginger beer.

What do you call a shot of whiskey chased with orange juice?

