Police Blotter: Feb. 11-Feb. 17
February 18, 2021
Thursday, Feb. 11
Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Thursday, Feb. 11.
Friday, Feb. 12
Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Friday, Feb. 12.
Saturday, Feb. 13
2:46 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police with an assault on the 200 block of Halket Place.
Sunday, Feb. 14
9:41 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for panhandling on the 3800 block of Forbes Avenue.
Monday, Feb. 15
5:50 p.m. Pitt police issued two citations to a University non-affiliate for scattering rubbish and panhandling on the 3700 block of Forbes Avenue.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
10:21 a.m. Residence Life reported three liquor law violations that occurred between Feb. 6 and Feb. 13.
4:37 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a theft by deception on the 300 block of Coltart Street.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
9:37 a.m. Title IX reported a sex offense that occurred in February 2019 at Bouquet Gardens at an unknown time. The victim reported they were sexually assaulted. The victim has not contacted the police or filed a police report.
2:54 p.m. Pitt police reported a theft by deception that occurred at the Cathedral of Learning on