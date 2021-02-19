Police Blotter: Feb. 11-Feb. 17

Thursday, Feb. 11

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Thursday, Feb. 11.

Friday, Feb. 12

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Friday, Feb. 12.

Saturday, Feb. 13

2:46 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police with an assault on the 200 block of Halket Place.

Sunday, Feb. 14

9:41 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for panhandling on the 3800 block of Forbes Avenue.

Monday, Feb. 15

5:50 p.m. Pitt police issued two citations to a University non-affiliate for scattering rubbish and panhandling on the 3700 block of Forbes Avenue.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

10:21 a.m. Residence Life reported three liquor law violations that occurred between Feb. 6 and Feb. 13.

4:37 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a theft by deception on the 300 block of Coltart Street.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

9:37 a.m. Title IX reported a sex offense that occurred in February 2019 at Bouquet Gardens at an unknown time. The victim reported they were sexually assaulted. The victim has not contacted the police or filed a police report.

2:54 p.m. Pitt police reported a theft by deception that occurred at the Cathedral of Learning on