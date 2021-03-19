Police Blotter: March 11-March 17

Thursday, March 11

1:55 a.m. Pitt police arrested a University non-affiliate for driving under the influence on Second Avenue at Hot Metal Bridge.

3:29 p.m. Pitt police reported a criminal mischief at the Cathedral of Learning.

9:01 p.m. Pitt police reported an individual who was panhandling on the 3700 block of Forbes Avenue. The person was given a verbal warning.

Friday, March 12

2:08 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a possible sex offense in Shadyside.

11:49 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a student for possessing or smoking marijuana in public at Holland Hall.

Saturday, March 13

2:39 a.m. A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Sunday, March 14

10:09 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation for having an open container at the intersection of Atwood and Sennott streets.

Monday, March 15

2:16 a.m. Pitt police issued a citation for obstructing highways and public passages to a University non-affiliate on the 3700 block of Forbes Avenue.

Tuesday, March 16

8:50 a.m. An individual reported a harassment by communication at Chevron Science Center.

1:07 p.m. An individual reported a harassment by communication at 3412 Forbes Ave.

4:10 p.m. An individual reported a harassment by communication at Tower C.

8:39 p.m. Pitt police arrested a University non-affiliate for fleeing and eluding police at the intersection of Forbes Avenue and South Bouquet Street.

Wednesday, March 17

12:51 p.m. Residence Life reported a sex offense that occurred in Tower C on March 11 at 11:30 p.m.

12:54 p.m. Residence Life reported three liquor law violations that occurred from March 12 to March 15. Conduct referrals were issued.