Police Blotter: March 11-March 17
March 18, 2021
Thursday, March 11
1:55 a.m. Pitt police arrested a University non-affiliate for driving under the influence on Second Avenue at Hot Metal Bridge.
3:29 p.m. Pitt police reported a criminal mischief at the Cathedral of Learning.
9:01 p.m. Pitt police reported an individual who was panhandling on the 3700 block of Forbes Avenue. The person was given a verbal warning.
Friday, March 12
2:08 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a possible sex offense in Shadyside.
11:49 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a student for possessing or smoking marijuana in public at Holland Hall.
Saturday, March 13
2:39 a.m. A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Sunday, March 14
10:09 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation for having an open container at the intersection of Atwood and Sennott streets.
Monday, March 15
2:16 a.m. Pitt police issued a citation for obstructing highways and public passages to a University non-affiliate on the 3700 block of Forbes Avenue.
Tuesday, March 16
8:50 a.m. An individual reported a harassment by communication at Chevron Science Center.
1:07 p.m. An individual reported a harassment by communication at 3412 Forbes Ave.
4:10 p.m. An individual reported a harassment by communication at Tower C.
8:39 p.m. Pitt police arrested a University non-affiliate for fleeing and eluding police at the intersection of Forbes Avenue and South Bouquet Street.
Wednesday, March 17
12:51 p.m. Residence Life reported a sex offense that occurred in Tower C on March 11 at 11:30 p.m.
12:54 p.m. Residence Life reported three liquor law violations that occurred from March 12 to March 15. Conduct referrals were issued.