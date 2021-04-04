Panther defense shuts down Notre Dame; Third win this season against Fighting Irish

No. 3 Pitt men’s soccer extended its win streak to four with a convincing 2-0 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday night.

No. 3 Pitt men’s soccer extended its win streak to four with a convincing 2-0 victory over Notre Dame at Ambrose Urbanic Field on Saturday night. The Panthers improved to a record of 12-2, while the Fighting Irish fell to an even 8-8.

The Panthers entered this game having won both of their games against the Fighting Irish in the fall season, each by a score of 3-1. Once again, the normally-solid defense of Notre Dame stood no match for the high-powered Pitt attack.

The Panthers controlled possession early, but struggled to produce any truly threatening chances, generating zero shots and just one corner in the first 13 minutes of play. They won’t remember their first shot fondly, as star sophomore forward Valentin Noel hit the post on a point-blank opportunity in the 14th minute.

Pitt quickly produced another quality chance in the sixteenth minute when first-year midfielder Filip Mirkovic fired a beautiful shot just high of the crossbar. The Fighting Irish answered with a dangerous chance of their own in the 21st minute, when a shot from junior forward Jack Lynn rattled the inside of the post and just barely rolled out.

While Pitt edged Notre Dame in possession for the remainder of the first half, and built up a few good-looking attacks, it failed to culminate any of its chances with a quality shot. The only shot on target for either side in the first half came from Pitt senior forward Alexander Dexter’s 32nd minute header, which floated into the hands of Notre Dame goalkeeper Bryan Dowd.

The Panthers, who possess the highest scoring offense in the ACC, aggressively sought to put the first goal on the board early in the second half. It did not take them very long.

After withstanding a Notre Dame attack to open the half, the Panthers got on the counterattack. Star first-year forward Bertin Jacquesson flew down the sideline to set up a corner kick for Pitt in the 48th minute. Noel crossed the ball into the box to the feet of sophomore defender Arturo Ordonez, who found the back of the net on a shot that deflected off a Notre Dame defender.

With a 1-0 lead, Pitt continued to control the game and press the Fighting Irish, but Dowd remained solid in goal. Pitt sophomore midfielder Veljko Petkovic orchestrated some brilliant attacks, but the Panthers could not quite capitalize.

Pitt found another opportunity on the counter off a Notre Dame free kick in the 76th minute. Petkovic laced a long pass to Dexter, who clinically finished the breakaway opportunity to put the Panthers up 2-0, ultimately the final score. While the Fighting Irish searched desperately for a way back into the match, the Panthers held strong.

Play got particularly chippy in the final 15 minutes of the match, but physicality remained a theme for the entire time. There were 24 total fouls called — 16 on the Panthers and four total yellow cards distributed in the game.

Pitt improves to 4-1 in the spring season, and 12-2 overall. They will look to extend their win streak to five games in a home game against Virginia at 7 p.m on Thursday, which will be the final game of the regular season.