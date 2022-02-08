Exclusive: Pitt paid nearly $1.3 million to Quest Diagnostics during fiscal year 2021

Pitt spent nearly $1.3 million with Quest Diagnostics during fiscal year 2021, but did not include the figure in the original version of its annual state-mandated financial disclosures.

The Pitt News discovered the omission in late January. Pitt spokesperson David Seldin said the University determined that “a certain code that would have identified” the Quest expense was “inadvertently omitted when the report was run.”

He added that the University is working to submit updated financial disclosures to the state.

The University has contracted for a few years with Quest Diagnostics for COVID-19 testing. Seldin said the University paid the company $1,257,298 between July 1, 2020 and June 31, 2021.

