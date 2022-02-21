Christian Spears to leave Pitt, become Marshall University’s athletic director

Christian Spears will depart Pitt and become athletic director at Marshall University, located in Huntington, West Virginia.

Marshall University confirmed Monday that it has named Christian Spears, Pitt’s current deputy athletic director and chief operating officer, as its new athletic director.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network first reported the move.

Brad Smith — the president of Marshall, located in Huntington, West Virginia — said he is looking forward to bringing on Spears to lead the school’s athletic department.

“Christian Spears is a transformational leader who exhibits a deep respect for tradition, combined with an ability to architect a vision to unleash potential,” Smith said. “I am excited to welcome Christian to Marshall to serve in this pivotal role.”

Spears spent five years at Pitt in his role as a top lieutenant to Athletic Director Heather Lyke. In his time at Pitt he oversaw “revenue generation activities and fundraising, ticket operations, marketing, game presentation, broadcasts and video, branding, licensing, merchandising, multimedia rights, strategic communications and media relations,” according to Pitt Athletics.

Spears led Pitt’s $250 million Victory Heights initiative, a plan to significantly upgrade Pitt’s athletic facilities. He also played a pivotal role in developing multimedia rights agreement with JMI Sports worth more than $100 million, as well as starting the Pitt Studios project. Spears aided Lyke in Pitt’s rebranding, when it returned to its old royal blue and gold colors, as well as the introduction of new logos.

Lyke said she is thankful for all Spears has done for Pitt and will miss him being a part of the department. She added that she is looking forward to following what he does in his new role.

“Christian has been a trusted colleague and friend for decades and an invaluable leader in our department,” Lyke said. “Marshall University is getting an experienced and visionary leader who brings positive energy, intellect and a can-do mindset, but most importantly, someone who has a genuine interest for the well-rounded success of student-athletes.”