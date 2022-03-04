Police Blotter: Feb. 23 – March 3

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Pitt police made a warrant arrest at Detre Hall.

A student reported he left his laundry unattended at Litchfield Tower B and, upon returning, his clothes were missing.

Pitt police issued a report of criminal mischief at the School of Law.

Join our newsletter Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

Pitt police assisted city police with a sex offense at 300 Block of Meyran Avenue.

Thursday, Feb. 24

A student reported she lost her AirPod Pro earbuds at Bigelow Boulevard.

Pitt police issued two citations for underage drinking and possessing a false ID at 400 Block of Semple Street.

Friday, Feb. 25

Residence Life reported a liquor law violation at Bruce Hall. The student was found in possession of alcohol, and the student was issued a conduct referral.

Residence Life reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower B. Two students were found in possession of alcohol and the students were issued a conduct referral.

Residence Life reported a liquor law violation at Holland Hall. A student was found intoxicated and was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police issued one citation for Harassment by Communication at Atwood Street and Forbes Avenue.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Pitt police issued one citation for underage drinking at Panther Hall.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower B. One student was issued a conduct referral.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower A. Two students were issued conduct referrals.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower B. One student was issued a conduct referral.

A student reported his basketball was missing at Trees Hall.

Pitt police reported one summons arrest for resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness at Forbes and Bouquet.

Sunday, Feb. 27

Pitt police issued three citations for underage drinking, public drunkenness and carrying a false ID at 3400 Block of Dawson Street.

Pitt police made one physical arrest for strangulation, simple assault, domestic violence and harassment at Irvis Hall.

Monday, Feb. 28

Pitt police made one arrest for violating a protection from abuse order at Irvis Hall.

Tuesday, March 1

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Wednesday, March 2

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.