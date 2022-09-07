Local events to get hype for the fall season

Fall is here, and Pittsburgh has a seemingly endless stream of upcoming events to celebrate. Here is a compilation of arts and entertainment activities to look forward to in September and October.

Shakespeare In the Park: A Midsummer Night’s Dream // Pittsburgh’s Shakespeare In the Park is back for September across four Pittsburgh parks. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” explores themes of love and magic 一 and watching PSiP is a great way to enjoy our final days of hot weather in the City for free.

Mid-Autumn Festival // The Asian Studies Center is celebrating the fall season with the Mid-Autumn Festival on Sept. 12. Taking place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Global Hub in Posvar Hall, the free event offers mooncakes, candy, tea and lantern-making for Pitt students.

Hello Fall // Painting With A Twist in Robinson is hosting a fall painting class on Sept. 17 at 2 p.m., which is a perfect activity to get excited for the season with your friends. Professional painters lead classes in painting fall and Halloween-themed pictures, charging $37 per person.

Youthful Frights: Exploring George A. Romero’s Young Adult Horror // George A. Romero is a horror movie legend in Pittsburgh’s film industry, and there’s no better way to learn that (and get hyped for Halloween) than to explore his archive in Hillman Library. The University Library System is hosting an exploration of Romero’s young adult horror on Sept. 20 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Squirrel Hill Night Market // The Squirrel Hill Night Market, hosted by Uncover Squirrel Hill, is a free outdoor street festival offering live music, food trucks and more than 75 local artists and makers. Inspired by the many nighttime markets in Asia and other parts of the world, the event takes place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Reading Series: Very Berry Dead // This reading series show takes place on Oct. 1 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the Richard E. Rauh Studio Theatre in the Cathedral of Learning. The play, written by Jose Perez IV and directed by Alison Mahoney, tells the haunting story of a crowded family graveyard, some family secrets and a small town filled with drama.

Halloween Hooplah // This urban pumpkin patch in Bakery Square will offer a plethora of free fall activities on Oct. 15 from noon to 5 p.m. Visitors can participate in a scavenger hunt, pumpkin and face painting, watching Halloween movies, fortune-telling as well as eating kettle corn and cotton candy.

Everybody Has a Secret Face: Queer Horror & Poetry // This workshop centers on the queer perspective in horror movies and poetry writing. Free and open to all Pitt students, faculty and staff, the Center for Creativity will encourage participants to explore horror film imagery for poetry inspiration on Oct. 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Haunted Museum After Dark // For those over 21, the Carnegie Museum of Natural History is hosting this event as a way to celebrate Halloween on Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for $24 admission. Non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages and snacks will be available for purchase, and guests can dress up in their best Halloween costume.

Let’s Move: Halloween Walk and Shake // For those who love physical activity, there’s no better way to enjoy the fall season than dressing up in a Halloween costume and taking a walk. The ULYP Health and Wellness Committee and FitIsh Nutrition will host a “Let’s Move” in Highland Park on Oct. 29 from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

