Pitt+police+issue+crime+alert+after+off-campus+burglary

Pitt police issued a crime alert Saturday detailing a reported burglary near the 300 block of McKee Place in Oakland.

Pitt and City police responded to the burglary, which occurred Saturday between 12:20 a.m. and 12:40 a.m.

A witness told police that the male entered an apartment, broke glass and threw eggs inside the residence. When the witnesses encountered the male, he left the residence in an unknown direction and took an exit sign from the building. Police said there were no indications of forced entry and no reported injuries.

Pitt police described the suspect as a college-aged Indian male who is about 5’8” in height. They said he had short hair, was clean-shaven and was wearing black shorts and a maroon shirt. He gave the name “Skete” to witnesses.

Anyone having information regarding this incident should call City Police (Zone 4) at 412-422-6520 (Reference CCR #22146503) or Pitt Police at 412-624-2121 (Reference report #22-02446).

Pitt students can register for crime alerts, which are separate from the University’s Emergency Notification Service, through the Rave website by selecting “Crime Alerts” under opt-in lists.