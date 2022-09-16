Police Blotter: Sept. 8 – Sept. 13
Thursday, September 8
Pitt police reported a theft in Mervis Hall.
Friday, September 9
Pitt police reported a smell of marijuana in Brackenridge Hall.
Saturday, September 10
Pitt police assisted city police with a burglary at 300 Block of McKee Place.
Pitt police arrested a student for a simple assault domestic violence at Centre Plaza.
A student reported a harassment at Sigma Alpha Epsilon. Investigation pending.
Pitt police arrested a male for theft by unlawful taking, theft from a motor vehicle and simple assault.
Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Sunday, September 11
Pitt police issued a citation for underage drinking in Nordenberg Hall.
Pitt police arrested an individual for resisting arrest, simple trespassing, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness in Litchfield Tower C.
Pitt police reported a theft in Irvis Hall. Investigation pending.
Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation in Panther Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Pitt police reported harassment via communication in Litchfield Tower B. Investigation pending.
Pitt police issued a citation for underage drinking in Holland Hall.
Monday, September 12
Pitt police reported a harassment at Litchfield Tower B. Investigation pending.
Pitt police assisted city police with a bicycle theft at Sennott Square.
Pitt police assisted city police with a sex offense at 3700 Block of Parkview Ave.
Tuesday, September 13
Pitt police reported criminal mischief at Frick Fine Arts. Investigation pending.
Pitt police reported the theft of a chair at Petersen Events Center. Investigation pending.
Campus security authorities reported a drug violation in Lothrop Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.