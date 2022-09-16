Police Blotter: Sept. 8 – Sept. 13

Thursday, September 8

Pitt police reported a theft in Mervis Hall.

Friday, September 9

Pitt police reported a smell of marijuana in Brackenridge Hall.

Saturday, September 10

Pitt police assisted city police with a burglary at 300 Block of McKee Place.

Pitt police arrested a student for a simple assault domestic violence at Centre Plaza.

A student reported a harassment at Sigma Alpha Epsilon. Investigation pending.

Pitt police arrested a male for theft by unlawful taking, theft from a motor vehicle and simple assault.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Sunday, September 11

Pitt police issued a citation for underage drinking in Nordenberg Hall.

Pitt police arrested an individual for resisting arrest, simple trespassing, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness in Litchfield Tower C.

Pitt police reported a theft in Irvis Hall. Investigation pending.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation in Panther Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police reported harassment via communication in Litchfield Tower B. Investigation pending.

Pitt police issued a citation for underage drinking in Holland Hall.

Monday, September 12

Pitt police reported a harassment at Litchfield Tower B. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted city police with a bicycle theft at Sennott Square.

Pitt police assisted city police with a sex offense at 3700 Block of Parkview Ave.

Tuesday, September 13

Pitt police reported criminal mischief at Frick Fine Arts. Investigation pending.

Pitt police reported the theft of a chair at Petersen Events Center. Investigation pending.

Campus security authorities reported a drug violation in Lothrop Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.