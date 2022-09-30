Police Blotter: Sept. 22 – Sept. 28

Thursday, September 22

Pitt police issued a citation for the violation of a city ordinance at Sennott Street.

Friday, September 23

Pitt police reported a student left their bag unattended and upon return their wallet was missing at the William Pitt Union. Investigation pending.

Pitt police issued a citation to one student for underage drinking at Brackenridge Hall.

Saturday, September 24

Pitt police assisted Carnegie Mellon police with locating a subject who committed a theft on CMU’s campus.

Pitt police assisted West Mifflin police with an incident.

Sunday, September 25

Pitt police assisted City police with an incident at 2200 Block of Murray Avenue.

Monday, September 26

Pitt police assisted City police with a criminal mischief at Allequippa Street.

Pitt police reported a criminal mischief at Victoria Hall. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted City police with a criminal mischief at 300 Block of Semple Street.

Pitt police assisted City police with a criminal mischief at 200 Block of Semple Street.

Tuesday, September 27

Pitt police assisted City police with a criminal mischief.

Pitt police reported a criminal mischief at Litchfield Tower A. Investigation pending.

Wednesday, September 28

Pitt police assisted City police with a possible trespasser at 300 Block of Atwood Street.