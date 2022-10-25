Pitt volleyball moves up one spot to No. 7 in AVCA coaches ranking

Pitt volleyball moved up one spot to No. 7 in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association ranking following their victory against then-No. 2 Louisville on Sunday. It’s the Panthers’ 80th consecutive week in the top 25 and sixth consecutive top-10 ranking this season.

The Panthers’ No. 7 ranking is three spots lower than their NCAA volleyball RPI ranking and two spots lower than their spot in the first DI committee’s Top 10 ranking from Oct. 1. Pitt finds itself up five spots since its last loss against unranked Towson on Sept. 16.

Louisville dropped two spots to No. 4 following this weekend’s loss. Nebraska took over the No. 1 spot after current No. 2 Texas notched its first loss of the season to unranked Iowa State. One-loss San Diego also leapfrogged the Cardinals, despite losing to them earlier this season.

Three-loss Wisconsin and five-loss Ohio State hold No. 5 and No. 6 spots respectively. The Buckeyes’ five losses all came against Top 10 teams, including a three-set loss against the Panthers earlier this season.

No. 10 Georgia Tech maintained its spot in the top 10 this week on the heels of four consecutive ACC victories. No other ACC teams have made the top 25 this season.

Pitt will continue its conference slate on the road this week against Wake Forest and Virginia Tech. The Panthers’ next ranked match is against Louisville on Nov. 18.