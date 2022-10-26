Pitt says there’s no public safety threat at the Cathedral of Learning from person on rooftop area

Pitt spokesperson Jared Stonesifer said there’s no safety threat and no reported or observable weapons in regards to student reports of someone on the rooftop area of the 4th floor of the Cathedral of Learning.

Stonesifer said Public Safety team members responded to reports of a person in a restricted area in the Cathedral Wednesday afternoon. Several police officers were on the rooftop area facing Bigelow Ave., as well as outside of the Cathedral, this afternoon.

Stonesifer said health and wellness resources are available for students, faculty and staff members at all hours of the day. Anyone who is experiencing an emergency should call Pitt Police at 412-624-2121 or dial 911.