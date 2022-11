Police Blotter: Nov. 3 – Nov. 8

Thursday, November 3

Pitt police released a warrant for the arrest of an individual at 3400 Block of Forbes Ave.

Friday, November 4

Pitt police reported a harassment at 3900 Block of Forbes Ave. Investigation pending.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower A. Three students were issued conduct referrals.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Nordenberg Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Saturday, November 5

Pitt police issued a citation for underage drinking at Pi Kappa Phi.

Pitt police issued a citation for underage drinking at Holland Hall.

Pitt police issued a citation for underage drinking at Pi Kappa Phi.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Bruce Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Sunday, November 6

Pitt police reported a theft of a bicycle at Litchfield Tower C. Investigation pending.

Monday, November 7

Pitt police issued a citation for defiant trespassing at 3400 Block of Forbes Ave.

Tuesday, November 8

Pitt police reported a criminal mischief. Investigation pending

Pitt police issued two citations for disorderly conduct and defiant trespassing at Litchfield Towers Lobby.