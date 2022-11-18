Police Blotter: Nov. 9 – Nov. 16
1:17 am
Wednesday, November 9
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Thursday, November 10
Pitt police reported a theft of a bicycle at the GSPH Garage. Investigation pending.
Friday, November 11
Pitt police issued a citation for defiant trespassing at The Bridge on Forbes.
Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Bouquet Gardens Building H. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Pitt police reported a criminal mischief at Litchfield Tower B.
Saturday, November 12
Pitt police issued a citation for underage drinking at Litchfield Tower B.
Pitt police arrested an individual for criminal trespassing and harassment by communication at Nordenberg Hall.
Pitt police issued a citation for defiant trespassing at the William Pitt Union.
Sunday, November 13
Pitt police issued a citation for underage drinking at Panther Hall.
Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower A. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Pitt police took a theft report at Centre Plaza apartments. Investigation pending.
Monday, November 14
Pitt police reported a theft of a scooter at the William Pitt Union. Investigation pending.
Pitt police assisted the Bethlehem Police Department with a fraud report.
Tuesday, November 15
Pitt police issued three citations for violation of a city ordinance at Litchfield Tower B.
Wednesday, November 16
Pitt police assisted the City police with a road rage incident at Forbes Avenue and Bellefield Avenue.
Pitt police assisted the City police with a sexual assault at 300 Block of Semple Street.