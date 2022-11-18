Police Blotter: Nov. 9 – Nov. 16

Wednesday, November 9

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Thursday, November 10

Pitt police reported a theft of a bicycle at the GSPH Garage. Investigation pending.

Friday, November 11

Pitt police issued a citation for defiant trespassing at The Bridge on Forbes.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Bouquet Gardens Building H. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police reported a criminal mischief at Litchfield Tower B.

Saturday, November 12

Pitt police issued a citation for underage drinking at Litchfield Tower B.

Pitt police arrested an individual for criminal trespassing and harassment by communication at Nordenberg Hall.

Pitt police issued a citation for defiant trespassing at the William Pitt Union.

Sunday, November 13

Pitt police issued a citation for underage drinking at Panther Hall.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower A. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police took a theft report at Centre Plaza apartments. Investigation pending.

Monday, November 14

Pitt police reported a theft of a scooter at the William Pitt Union. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted the Bethlehem Police Department with a fraud report.

Tuesday, November 15

Pitt police issued three citations for violation of a city ordinance at Litchfield Tower B.

Wednesday, November 16

Pitt police assisted the City police with a road rage incident at Forbes Avenue and Bellefield Avenue.

Pitt police assisted the City police with a sexual assault at 300 Block of Semple Street.