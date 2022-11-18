Police Blotter: Nov. 9 – Nov. 16

By News Editors
1:17 am

Wednesday, November 9

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log. 

Thursday, November 10

Pitt police reported a theft of a bicycle at the GSPH Garage. Investigation pending. 

Friday, November 11

Pitt police issued a citation for defiant trespassing at The Bridge on Forbes. 

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Bouquet Gardens Building H. One student was issued a conduct referral. 

Pitt police reported a criminal mischief at Litchfield Tower B. 

Saturday, November 12

Pitt police issued a citation for underage drinking at Litchfield Tower B. 

Pitt police arrested an individual for criminal trespassing and harassment by communication at Nordenberg Hall. 

Pitt police issued a citation for defiant trespassing at the William Pitt Union. 

Sunday, November 13

Pitt police issued a citation for underage drinking at Panther Hall. 

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower A. One student was issued a conduct referral. 

Pitt police took a theft report at Centre Plaza apartments. Investigation pending.

Monday, November 14

Pitt police reported a theft of a scooter at the William Pitt Union. Investigation pending. 

Pitt police assisted the Bethlehem Police Department with a fraud report. 

Tuesday, November 15

Pitt police issued three citations for violation of a city ordinance at Litchfield Tower B.

Wednesday, November 16

Pitt police assisted the City police with a road rage incident at Forbes Avenue and Bellefield Avenue. 

Pitt police assisted the City police with a sexual assault at 300 Block of Semple Street.