Two Pitt students charged with abuse of corpse following alleged incident during anatomy lab class

Two Pitt students have been charged with abuse of corpse after allegedly inappropriately touching medical cadavers during an anatomy lab class last month.

Amay Gupta, 19, of Fremont, Calif., and Sonel Jimenez, 19, of Albrightsville, Carbon County, were each charged Thursday with one count of abuse of a corpse in relation to an incident occurring on Nov. 4 in Victoria Hall during an anatomy lab class, according to court documents.

Pitt police said in a criminal complaint obtained by KDKA that witnesses saw Jimenez inappropriately touch a female cadaver and make inappropriate jokes. Police also said Jimenez admitted to touching the female cadaver, saying he was curious about it.

Police also said students reported Gupta for allegedly sticking his fingers inside a male cadaver’s chest while making inappropriate comments. Gupta admitted to officers that he may have made inappropriate comments, according to police.

The University said in an unsigned statement that as soon as the University became aware of the incident it notified the appropriate offices, including Pitt Police, the Office of Civil Rights and Title IX, and Compliance, Investigations and Ethics.

“The University of Pittsburgh is committed to upholding the dignity of, and respect for, all donors whose selfless acts of giving enhance and enrich education,” a spokesperson said. “The University is working with the relevant organizations regarding family notifications.”

Gupta’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17, and Jimenez is set to appear on Jan. 10.