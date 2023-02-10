Police Blotter: Feb. 2 – Feb. 8

By News Editors
Thursday, February 2

Pitt police reported a summons arrest for defiant trespassing at Panther Central. 

Pitt police assisted City police with a report regarding the purchase of a possible stolen phone from Facebook Marketplace.

Pitt police reported a summons arrest for defiant trespassing at the Cathedral of Learning. 

Pitt police issued one citation for carrying false ID at the Chevron Science Center. 

Friday, February 3

Pitt police assisted City police with an aggravated assault at Meyran Avenue. 

Pitt police assisted City police with a possible scam at 4700 Block of Centre Avenue. 

Saturday, February 4

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower B. One student was issued a conduct referral. 

An individual reported his wallet was stolen at Litchfield Towers Lobby. Investigation pending. 

Sunday, February 5

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log. 

Monday, February 6

Pitt police assisted City police with a theft report. 

Tuesday, February 7

Campus security authorities reported a stalking incident at Holland Hall. 

Wednesday, February 8

Pitt police issued one citation for public drunkenness at Soldiers and Sailors. 

Pitt police took a harassment by communication report at the Public Safety Building. Investigation pending. 

Pitt police took a report regarding a harassment at the Petersen Events Center.