Police Blotter: Feb. 2 – Feb. 8
Thursday, February 2
Pitt police reported a summons arrest for defiant trespassing at Panther Central.
Pitt police assisted City police with a report regarding the purchase of a possible stolen phone from Facebook Marketplace.
Pitt police reported a summons arrest for defiant trespassing at the Cathedral of Learning.
Pitt police issued one citation for carrying false ID at the Chevron Science Center.
Friday, February 3
Pitt police assisted City police with an aggravated assault at Meyran Avenue.
Pitt police assisted City police with a possible scam at 4700 Block of Centre Avenue.
Saturday, February 4
Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower B. One student was issued a conduct referral.
An individual reported his wallet was stolen at Litchfield Towers Lobby. Investigation pending.
Sunday, February 5
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Monday, February 6
Pitt police assisted City police with a theft report.
Tuesday, February 7
Campus security authorities reported a stalking incident at Holland Hall.
Wednesday, February 8
Pitt police issued one citation for public drunkenness at Soldiers and Sailors.
Pitt police took a harassment by communication report at the Public Safety Building. Investigation pending.
Pitt police took a report regarding a harassment at the Petersen Events Center.