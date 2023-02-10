Police Blotter: Feb. 2 – Feb. 8

Thursday, February 2

Pitt police reported a summons arrest for defiant trespassing at Panther Central.

Pitt police assisted City police with a report regarding the purchase of a possible stolen phone from Facebook Marketplace.

Pitt police reported a summons arrest for defiant trespassing at the Cathedral of Learning.

Pitt police issued one citation for carrying false ID at the Chevron Science Center.

Friday, February 3

Pitt police assisted City police with an aggravated assault at Meyran Avenue.

Pitt police assisted City police with a possible scam at 4700 Block of Centre Avenue.

Saturday, February 4

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower B. One student was issued a conduct referral.

An individual reported his wallet was stolen at Litchfield Towers Lobby. Investigation pending.

Sunday, February 5

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Monday, February 6

Pitt police assisted City police with a theft report.

Tuesday, February 7

Campus security authorities reported a stalking incident at Holland Hall.

Wednesday, February 8

Pitt police issued one citation for public drunkenness at Soldiers and Sailors.

Pitt police took a harassment by communication report at the Public Safety Building. Investigation pending.

Pitt police took a report regarding a harassment at the Petersen Events Center.