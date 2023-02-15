Photos: Pitt men’s basketball defeats Boston College 77-58

By Ethan Shulman, Staff Photographer
1:27 am

Pitt men’s basketball defeated Boston College 77-58 at the Petersen Events Center Tuesday night. Pitt is currently 12-3 and ranked first in the ACC.

Ethan Shulman | Staff Photographer
Junior forward Blake Hinson (2) sits on the ground after making a three-pointer against Boston College as the rest of the team celebrates.