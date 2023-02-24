Police Blotter: Feb. 16 – Feb. 22

Thursday, February 16

Pitt police assisted City police with a harassment at the Public Safety Building.

Pitt police reported a theft by deception at Irvis Hall. Investigation pending.

Friday, February 17

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Saturday, February 18

Pitt police issued one citation for underage drinking at Holland Hall.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Sennott Street. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police issued one citation for underage drinking at Nordenberg Hall.

An individual reported a retail theft at the Eatery To Go. Investigation pending.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Towers Lobby. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police assisted Baldwin Township police with a possible identity theft.

Sunday, February 19

Pitt police assisted City police with a theft at S Bouquet Street.

Monday, February 20

Pitt police reported a harassment by communications at Bouquet Gardens Building J. Investigation pending.

Tuesday, February 21

A student reported a missing laptop at Nordenberg Hall. Investigation pending.

Wednesday, February 22

A student reported a theft of their AirPods. Investigation pending.

Pitt police issued one arrest for criminal trespassing at 300 Block of Atwood Street.

An individual reported a theft of their bicycle at the Cathedral of Learning.