Benedum Hall closed for the rest of the day due to water break

Students were evacuated from Benedum Hall on Wednesday morning due to a water break affecting the electric system.

According to Paul Kovach, the director of marketing and communications for the Swanson School of Engineering, the building will remain closed for the rest of the day.

In an email addressed to students, faculty and staff of the engineering school, Kovach also noted that all engineering classes in Benedum Hall are canceled for the day though classes in other buildings will continue.

Through a Tweet, Pitt also announced that Public Safety will temporarily allow access into Benedum Hall between 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. so engineering students, faculty and staff may collect any personal belongings and shut down equipment in lab spaces. According to the University, the building will remain closed after 3:00 p.m. until further assessments. Any updates regarding access to the building and classes will be provided through email and social media.

This article has been updated to add Pitt’s update allowing temporary access to Benedum.