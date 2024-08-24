Pitt upperclassmen share tips for academics and food recommendations

Between living in a new place and taking rigorous classes, starting college can be scary at first. Pitt upperclassmen have advice for the flock of new first years coming to Oakland.

Eithne Hartnett, a senior classics and philosophy major, advises students to take advantage of all the resources on campus.

“I think it can be so overwhelming coming to college and not knowing so much, but there are an incredible amount of resources at your disposal, and you should make the most of them if you can,” Hartnett said.

Pitt is known for its well-regarded STEM classes, and some students have shared that the science programs at Pitt can be challenging at times. Morgan Puglisi, a junior biology major, feels that there are many resources at Pitt to ensure academic success.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help,” Puglisi said. “A lot of STEM classes are really hard, and there are so many resources available here at Pitt to help you succeed. Office hours and peer tutoring at the study lab are a great way to get help or practice concepts you’ve already learned.”

Gaby Papillo, a junior molecular biology major, also encourages students to attend office hours.

“[Classes] can be really hard, and you don’t have to do it alone,” Papillo said. “Also, even if you don’t have questions, going to office hours can be so helpful because other people might ask questions you didn’t even realize you have.”

Hartnett feels that Pitt’s campus has many study spots to get assignments done.

“Since Hillman is still under construction, my tip is to go around campus buildings and explore,” Hartnett said. “Pitt has a ton of study nooks you’d never even think to look for on campus. [The] Cathedral is full of study spots, or the [William Pitt Union]. Those are my favorites.”

The restaurants around campus include popular chains such as Starbucks, Chipotle and McDonalds. There are also many popular locally owned businesses like Divvy Coffee and Buns, the Colombian Spot and Bao. Hartnett recommends that students try different restaurants nearby campus to find their favorite.

“Oakland is great for grabbing food between classes,” Hartnett said. “El Jefe’s and Roots are my go-tos — there is definitely a lot of good Asian food in Oakland, too. You’re bound to find something you’ll like between Forbes and Fifth.”

Puglisi said that students should download the PittEats app and plan accordingly while ordering food from an on campus restaurant.

“Download the Pitt Eats app so you can order food from the restaurants in Pitt buildings ahead of time,” Puglisi said. “Many of these places have really long waits, so it is helpful to order them an hour ahead of time. Dining dollars on your meal plan will go fast. Make sure you don’t spend all of them your first week.”

Papillo said her favorite spots near campus are Roots, Stack’d and the Colombian Spot. She likes the Colombian Spot in particular because she enjoys multiple things on the menu.

“I get one of the bowls [at the Colombian Spot],” Papillo said. “I love their plantains, and one of my summer roommates got their empanadas several times and really liked them.”

Puglisi’s favorite neighborhood in the city is Shadyside because it has good restaurants and shopping. Shadyside is also an accessible part of the city for Pitt students with main points of access further down Fifth Avenue.

“I love going to Shadyside, which is only a few bus stops away from campus,” Puglisi said. “It has so many really good restaurants to eat at like Noodlehead and Urban Tap. It also has a lot of stores where you can buy things for your dorm.”

Living in the dorms can sometimes be an adjustment from the comforts of home. However, Papillo said that living in the dorms can be enjoyable even if you don’t get along with everyone.

“You don’t have to be best friends with everyone on your floor to enjoy your experience,” Papillo said. “It’s also better to talk to your roommate about the little things before they snowball into something big.”

One piece of advice that Puglisi would give to students is to make sure to leave your dorm every day.

“It is amazing how much more motivated you feel when you leave your dorm everyday,” Puglisi said. “It is so much easier to study outside of your dorm, and [think of] how much time you save by not going there between classes.”

Hartnett thinks that there are so many opportunities on campus for students to have a break from their studies — “even little things like taking advantage of local workshops and arts outings, and the farmers market.”

“If you’re not doing something and bored, there’s almost definitely an option out there that’s pretty fun and where you can meet some new people,” Hartnett said.