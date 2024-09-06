Opinion | How D.C. changed my perspective

I always perceived D.C. as a formidable force. The city seemed to embody this massive being and gave me a feeling that’s hard to put into words — one that I could never pinpoint or understand.

Before the summer began, I knew that I might end up in D.C. one day, given my interests and what I study — political science and public service. It always seemed likely that I would end up in D.C., but it never felt tangible to me before this year.

This summer, I was part of the Academy for Civic Education and Democracy through the Ronald Reagan Presidential Institute and Foundation. Initially, I was applying for anything and everything, trying to figure out what to do with my summer. I’ll be honest, there was not much thought behind it.

I was accepted into the program over spring break while in Ireland. I was in a completely different time zone and had to make a quick turnaround decision. At this point, I had no other solidified plans for summer and decided to jump on an intriguing opportunity to live in a new city, participate in a summer internship and meet people like me.

If I hadn’t said “yes” to this experience, my perspective of D.C., the future and myself would not have changed. It’s easy to say that we know what types of jobs we want to pursue or cities we want to live in one day — usually, it seems like a far-off idea and concept that we will figure out one day. Getting the opportunity to live in D.C. like this while still in college was a surreal experience.

The program was essentially a way for me to get set up with an internship site. At first, I expected little from the program, and I ended up being pleasantly surprised. The ACED program allowed me to meet and talk with different companies and individuals and see historical houses and other notable fixtures. Most notably, I met students from different universities who I got to know and geek out with the whole time. We affectionately called our summer poli sci nerd camp.”

My internship was with the CNCT App, which was founded by a Pitt alum. It’s technically a tech company — an area I never pictured myself working in — and I was hesitant going into the job. I didn’t know what to expect with a company that has three employees, one of whom was the founder, and I was anxious to see what I would really be doing.

Given the fact that I’m still working for them remotely this fall, it’s safe to say my attitude changed drastically. This not-so-little company gave me incredible experiences and skills I was fortunate enough to learn and build upon throughout the summer.

Taking the metro for my morning and evening commutes was exciting every single day, especially because I got to experience the hustle and bustle of D.C.’s metro firsthand. Going for runs and walks along the National Mall, passing the Smithsonian and seeing the Capitol building in the distance is a vivid and surreal memory for me.

These were the times when it hit me — I’m spending the summer in Washington, D.C., participating in an incredible program and completing an internship. These experiences would have never happened had I not jumped on this opportunity and said “let’s see what happens.”

I knew I would gain professional and educational experiences from the program and my internship site, but what struck me most was how much I changed as a person. I’m not saying that I am no longer the same Emily — don’t get me wrong, I am — but I am also different from who I was before I started the program.

In part, this is due to these experiences in D.C., but it’s also because of the people I met who have and will remain some of my closest and best friends. They helped me embrace this new version of myself.

As I embraced myself, I began to realize I was not going to come out the same person I was — May 2024 me is not the same as August 2024 me or the same as the person I continue to evolve into. Without embracing the opportunity that made itself available, I would not be the version of Emily that came back to Pitt this fall.

I’m an advocate for believing that every season of life brings you something to improve upon yourself, and the version of you keeps changing and growing. How wonderful is it to think of life that way? The people you saw in the spring will still see you again in the fall, but they’ll see an evolved version of who you have become.

I am incredibly grateful to have had the experiences I had this summer. I’m starting to realize that taking chances and saying “yes” more often isn’t always a bad thing. Yes, some opportunities are not going to pan out the way you wanted, but if you never say “yes” and try in the first place, how can you know what the experience could have brought you?

Emily O’Neil writes primarily about societal issues, politics and campus life. Write to her at [email protected].