Photos: College Democrats host debate watch party

By Hannah Levine, Senior Staff Photographer
12:06 am

The College Democrats hosted their debate watch party in Alumni Hall.

Hannah Levine | Senior Staff Photographer
Students watch the debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump during the College Democrats debate watch party on Tuesday.

About the Contributor
Hannah Levine, Staff Photographer