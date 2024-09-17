The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Photos: Pitt men’s soccer takes down Louisville 3-2

By Kaylee Uribe, Senior Staff Photographer
6:30 am

Pitt men’s soccer took down Louisville 3-2 to advance to 5-1 on the season and 2-0 in ACC play.

UK_Msoc_v_Louisville_2
Kaylee Uribe | Senior Staff Photographer
Senior midfielder Guilherme Feitosa (10) celebrates after scoring a goal during Pitt men’s soccer’s game against Louisville at Ambrose Urbanic Field on Friday.

Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributor
Kaylee Uribe, Staff Photographer