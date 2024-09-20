Pitt Volleyball made history with a sellout crowd at the Petersen Events Center, continuing its winning streak with a 3-0 sweep of Penn State. Prior to the game, players received their ACC championship rings from last year.
Photos: Pitt Volleyball Dominates Penn State
By Jonathan Guo and Amber Farabaugh
12:24 am
