Photos: Pitt Volleyball Dominates Penn State

By Jonathan Guo and Amber Farabaugh
12:24 am

Pitt Volleyball made history with a sellout crowd at the Petersen Events Center, continuing its winning streak with a 3-0 sweep of Penn State. Prior to the game, players received their ACC championship rings from last year.

_DSC7549
Jonathan Guo | Staff Photographer
The Pitt volleyball team pose with their ACC championship rings at the Petersen Events Center on Wednesday.

About the Contributor
Jonathan Guo, Staff Photographer
Jonathan Guo is a Freshman currently on a 6-year PT track. He has been a photographer since February of 2020, worked with BMW NYC, Manhattan Motorcars NYC, and Adidas, and was his high school's sports and event photographer. He hopes to capture a different perspective that offers a side of humanity and emotion with the subjects he shoots.