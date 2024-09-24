‘Perfect circle moment’: Norwegian Panthers help No. 2 men’s soccer cruise to another victory

No. 2 Pitt men’s soccer (7-1-0, 3-0 ACC) is home to players from around the world. The Panthers hail from nine different countries, including Brazil, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland and the United States. On Friday night, a childhood connection from Drammen, Norway, made all the difference, as the Panthers defeated Boston College (3-2-2, 0-2-1 ACC).

Despite dominating 70% of possession, Pittsburgh remained scoreless in the first half. The Panthers finally broke through when junior defender Casper Svendby sent a beautiful cross to sophomore forward Albert Thorsen. With a sliding strike, Thorsen netted his fifth of the year on the crucial game-winning goal.

“I think throughout the season, we’ve done a really good job connecting on the right side, causing trouble for the opposition,” Thorsen said. “Finally, today, we were able to connect for an assist and a goal. I’m really happy we finally broke through.”

Svendby broke down the highlight play that linked him and the fellow Norwegian.

“Gui had a great movement inside which opened up so much space for me”, Svendby said. “So I just took it down the line. I saw Albert take a really good run and gave him the pass on the open net.”

To most spectators, Thorsen’s goal seemed like a well-rehearsed set from practice. But actually, the chemistry between the two goes back a decade.

“We’ve known each other for a while now since we were like 12, “Svendby said. “So we grew up together, played for the same club, and went to the same high school.”

Svendby and Thorsen started their journey together in Drammen, Norway, but took two different routes to the Steel City.

“So yeah, he went to America before me and that was just inspiring for me,” Thorsen said. “So I went too, and then he was able to end up in the same club with me, so that goal was just a perfect circle moment.”

Thorsen left Norway and went straight to Pittsburgh. During his five seasons playing for Strømsgodset Toppfotball, Thorsen gained valuable experience and development – culminating in earning the name of the club’s youngest player of the year in 2022. Thorsen’s ascent continued as a Panther, where he made it onto the ACC All-Freshman Team last season. He impressively scored in his first two collegiate matches, ending the season in a tie for the team lead with 12 points.

This season has been no different for Thorsen, finding the back of the net five times already. His five goals match his total from last season in six fewer starts. In only his sophomore year, Thorsen has embraced his role as a leader offensively.

On the other hand, Svendby left Strømsgodset Toppfotball for the University of Dayton, where he had similar success. He started all 17 games as a first-year. He earned A-10 rookie team honors with two goals and three assists while anchoring the backline. In his sophomore year, Svendby played a crucial role defensively, logging 1,714 minutes and scoring in the NCAA tournament. Svendby then entered the portal, taking his talents to the Panthers.

Svendby admitted Thorsen’s experience played a role in transferring to Pitt.

“I can’t say Albert wasn’t a part of transferring here, but they have amazing academic programs and an amazing soccer team — like we’re showing this year,” Svendby said.

Built off connections from Pittsburgh and abroad, Pitt men’s soccer remains confident as it travels to Blacksburg, Virginia, this week to defend its undefeated conference record.

“We work for these exact moments. We only have one goal, and then that is to win everything,” Thorsen said. “So obviously, going from unranked before the season to jumping straight up to second place in only eight games, shows that everyone’s working so hard.”