Cathedral closed today following power outage on Tuesday

The Cathedral of Learning will be closed today following a power outage on Tuesday afternoon that disrupted classes and left students confused.

In an emergency alert issued at 5:20 a.m., the University announced that the Cathedral of Learning will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 25 due to a “significant electrical issue.” According to the alert, Facilities Management has begun repairs and expect to resolve the issue by the end of the day.

The post encouraged students with classes at the Cathedral to contact their instructor for further instructions. The alert recommended that professors inform their students about the cancellation and host classes remotely today, while staff members who work in the Cathedral should contact their supervisor for further instructions.

Currently, access into the Cathedral is “limited to urgent needs” during the temporary closure, and community members should check with the security desk at the Fifth Ave. entrance if they need access to critical documents, medications, or important personal belongings that were left in the Cathedral, according to the alert.