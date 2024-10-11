Opinion | Dancing to ‘those club classics’ is a form of resistance

Unfortunately, I did not get tickets to Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s Sweat Tour. I’ll admit, although it saved me some cash, I’m quite jealous. The energy at the shows looks intoxicating, like one of those concerts where afterwards you just sit on the floor staring at the wall for half an hour processing how you could ever move on with your life.

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan aren’t the only artists whose tour videos are flooding my For You Page — Clairo, Billie Eilish and Chappell Roan are all touring as well, and everyone’s favorite “nasty girl” Tinashe starts her tour on Oct. 14. Excluding Charli XCX, all of these artists are queer themselves, and their audiences are very gay.

So — dare I say — the gays ran pop this year.

This wouldn’t be the first time the LGBTQ+ community has pioneered a legendary music era, such as the current revival of recession pop, otherwise known as Brat summer. Underground gay dance clubs in the 1970s were the birthplace of the disco, house and electronic music we all love to boogie to today.

After the Stonewall Rebellion of 1969, gay and trans individuals, predominantly people of color in cities, were done repressing their identities to appeal to the majority white, cisgender U.S. population. Gay bars before Stonewall were mainly established by the Mafia, as homosexual relationships were still illegal in most states. New clubs like David Mancuso’s “The Loft,” formed by a hippie with the recipe for how to throw a perfect party, became a haven for the expression of queer joy without shame.

Disco music played in these clubs was pioneered by Black women such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor and Diana Ross. If you have not listened to these artists before, I urge you to do so immediately. Their soulful, refined voices and catchy rhythms blocked out the hate that existed outside the club walls.

During this time when homosexuality was still considered a mental illness and Black and Hispanic people were still fighting segregation, an inclusive effervescent space where gay, trans and gender nonconforming folks regardless of their race could dance and fall in love was sure to make its mark on history. Even better, this music didn’t just exist at the discotheque. It allowed queer people in rural and suburban America, who never stepped foot into a club, to put on a record and connect to their community.

Now, although LGBTQ+ individuals and people of color more freely express their narratives in mainstream media, there is still work to be done. In 2023, hate crimes based on sexual orientation and gender identity rose by 8.6%, while attacks based on race and ethnicity were the majority of all hate crimes committed that year. Prejudice persists and threatens the lives of queer and non-white people.

Young transgender people have faced intense policy discrimination in the past year as states restrict gender-affirming care, and presidential candidate Donald Trump promotes removing trans individuals from Title IX protections. Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” policy does not allow students to use pronouns that do not coincide with their biological sex. Further, it requires health lessons that explain gender is binary and unchangeable and bans classroom instruction of gender identity or sexual orientation. This prevents the dispersion of information on safe sex practices, not only for gay and trans youth but also for straight, cisgender students.

These past policy changes do not have to be indicative of what the future holds for LGBTQ+ rights. Opposite Trump, the Harris campaign promotes federal anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ folks. Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey, who is up for reelection this November, is a co-sponsor for the “Therapeutic Fraud Prevention Act,” which would ban conversion therapy. He was also an author on the “Elder Pride Act” to improve data on and benefits for senior LGBTQ+ people. To ensure Pennsylvania continues to protect its queer and trans community on the state level, the “PA Fairness Act” was proposed to ban housing, education and healthcare discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Outside of getting out there and voting to protect LGBTQ+ rights, encourage queer joy by supporting queer artists. If you’re a fan of the messy party-girl vibe Brat endorsed, I recommend checking out Slayyyter, and for bilingual party girls, Isabella Lovestory will prepare you to serve unapproachable at the function. If you’re looking for a chill vibe, Orion Sun and Tanerélle’s dreamy R&B will leave you floating, and if you’re a sad gay, Snail Mail will give you the perfect opportunity to yearn. You can explore these artists and a few more by checking out this playlist or by doing some research of your own.

As long as homophobia and transphobia persist, the act of being proud and expressing unabashed joy, anger or grief as a queer person will be an act of resistance. So, whether you’re “feeling the rush” at the Sweat tour or crying to Clairo in your kitchen, do it unapologetically.

Julianna Steach is interested in topics regarding human rights, feminism, mental health and queer culture. Email her at [email protected].