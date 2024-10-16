‘Week of Rage’ draws interest from campus bystanders, protests war in Gaza one year after Hamas attack

The “Week of Rage,” organized by the groups Pittsburgh to Palestine and Pitt Apartheid Divest, coincided with the one-year marking of the attack on Israel by Hamas. The week of scheduled vigils and demonstrations aimed to reflect on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and continued to demand that Pitt divest from Israel.

The events began with a community vigil on Oct. 7 in Schenley Park to honor the estimated 42,000 people killed by Israel in Gaza in the past year. On Wednesday, Oct. 9, students and community members gathered outside the William Pitt Union to protest the war in Gaza, which was met with an organized counterprotest.

The week ended on Friday with a walkout and a teach-in in front of the Cathedral of Learning. Participants were encouraged to wear kaffiyehs — traditional Arab headdresses — throughout the week to show support.

Some students, who were not involved with any of the organizations, saw the demonstrations from an outside perspective, on their way walking to classes or hanging out in these areas.

Since Pitt’s campus is so large, many students don’t notice these kinds of demonstrations at all. Sofia Hunt, a first-year political science major, said she thinks demonstrations are “super important,” but seems to miss most of them.

“I usually catch the tail end of them. So I just kind of watch, but I need to educate myself more,” Hunt said while sitting next to the final walkout event, working on her computer. “I’m a poli-sci major, so I definitely could know more about current demonstrations. But it’s really interesting to see.”

Other students shared the same feelings of interest. As the teach-in event kicked off, many people slowed walking to watch or stopped altogether to hear what was being said. One of these students, Madison Holcomb, a first-year anthropology major, said she thought it was “cool that they’re doing something about it” as she watched from the grass a few feet away.

“I think it’s important, especially after last year, when they got the police involved over things,” Holcomb said. “I just think it’s important that they’re doing it.”

While some didn’t have the time to stop, hurrying to class or work, they still took notice of what was going on. Oliver Hayes, a sophomore computer science major, watched the procession of protestors as he walked by the Cathedral.

“I don’t live on campus, but I still see [the demonstrations] and support it,” Hayes said. “I think they have every right to do whatever they want and practice their First Amendment rights. So I support it.”

Morgan Haught, a junior social work major, said she’s only noticed a few protests while being on campus, and none had really affected her.

“A couple of the protests have been going on while I am on campus, like the one that happened the other day where they walked from Carnegie to the school. I think it was about Gaza,” Haught said. “That kind of interrupted class a little bit, but it didn’t really do anything to me.”

While many students see these demonstrations, some say they are not always aware of the topic or issues these protests hope to address. Haught said she only knew the basics of the purpose behind these protests.

“I’m not educated enough to be saying anything about the specific topic,” Haught said. “But I’m sure the people who are involved are doing it because of the goodness of their hearts and because they believe in it.”

Nina Sacco, a sophomore architecture major, said she had similar feelings about their place on campus.

“I’ve only seen a few around campus so far, but from what I’ve seen, they seem pretty peaceful. They’re pretty concentrated into one spot,” Sacco said. “I’ve seen pretty big crowds around the Cathedral for the Palestine rallies, and there’s typically a lot of police presence, but I don’t think anything really goes on with that.”



